WOODFORD — A Bennington man was seriously injured in an accident on Burgess Road in Woodford ar around 7:15 p.m. Monday night.
According to Vermont State Police, Bradley J. Jelley was ejected from his 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 in the crash. Bradley, 53, was taken to Albany Medical Center for treatment.
The preliminary investigation revealed that Jelley's truck was travelling east on Burgess Road when it went off the south side of the roadway for unknown reasons. The truck then struck two medium to large trees, causing significant damage to the front of the truck and tearing the passenger side of the vehicle from the rest of the truck cab. The truck came to rest in the center of Burgess Road.
The primary cause of this crash remains under investigation, however speed appears to be a contributing factor. Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Colin Shepley at 802-442-5421.
Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Bennington Police, Bennington Rescue Squad, Bennington Fire Department and Walt's Towing.