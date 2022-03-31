BENNINGTON — A Bennington man with a prior conviction for the same offense — lewd and lascivious — received a suspended sentence Thursday in a plea deal.
James Oney, 50, pleaded guilty in Bennington Superior Court to one count of lewd and lascivious conduct after grabbing a woman's breasts on a Bennington porch late one night in July of 2020. He received a sentence of three to five years, all suspended, with 30 months of probation as part of a deal with prosecutors. He must also register as a sexual offender for the rest of his life.
Oney had been charged as a habitual offender directly after the incident, meaning he faced a possible life sentence if he was convicted on the single charge. Oney had pleaded "no contest" in 1991 to two counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child in another plea deal that avoided jail time. He received a two-to-five-year sentence for that offense, suspended, and was put on probation with conditions. He also had to register as a sexual offender for 10 years.
Oney also has two prior arson plea deals on his record connected to fires in Rutland. He pleaded guilty in both 1998 and 2007 to multiple arson charges. The Vermont Supreme Court rejected a request from Oney in 2009 that would have allowed him to challenge some of his convictions from the 2007 case because the Supreme Court found he was not in police custody when he confessed to setting the fires in Rutland. He was sentenced to serve 30 months to six years in jail after pleading guilty in 2007 to four felony counts of arson for fires set in April, May, June and July 2006, and two misdemeanor counts of attempted arson for incidents in July 2006. Oney has contended since before he entered into a plea agreement that police had violated his rights.
Oney's probation conditions include no contact with the victim, no further threatening or violent behavior, court-ordered treatment for sex offenders, periodic polygraph examinations and lifetime registry as a sex offender.