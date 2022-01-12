BENNINGTON — A Bennington man held without bail since September for selling drugs resulting in a deadly overdose filed a motion in Bennington Superior Court to be released because his living arrangements, if released, have changed.
Christopher Main, 59, has been held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield since Sept. 7, when he was arraigned on three felony counts of heroin trafficking, cocaine possession and dispensing heroin with a death resulting. Main was held without bail because of the nature of the charges and because the court believed his possible release on conditions was unacceptable because his mother would have been the only one to check on his compliance and supervision.
In a motion filed on Jan. 3, Main’s defense team argued that another individual in the community who worked with Main in the past has given permission for Main to live in his residence and is willing to supervise his daily activities. The motion asks that the court reconsider the denial of bail with conditions until trial.
On Sept. 6, Bennington Police responded to a call that a 22-year-old female had overdosed and had stopped breathing. Police and rescue personnel attempted lifesaving measures for 30 minutes before pronouncing her dead. Police found a hypodermic needle and a silver spoon with white residue, suspected of being heroin/fentanyl, on the floor near the body. Police also found six glassine envelopes in plain view.
Police examined the victim’s cellphone, finding multiple Facebook Messenger conversations between the victim and a drug contact, as well as messages mentioning the address 69 Burgess Road in Bennington. Police noted that Main lived at the address and had just been released from federal probation in March.
A search warrant was issued, and police raided the premises, finding multiple packages of drugs with the same markings as found near the victim’s body on the night of her death. Main and four others were arrested. A witness pointed to Main as the person that the victim had contact with while buying the drugs.
In 1987, Main was convicted of delivery and distribution of controlled drugs; he has 14 failure-to-appear violations; and a violation of conditions of release. In New York, Main has a 1997 conviction for assault with intent to cause serious physical injury and a 1998 conviction for robbery. In Massachusetts, Main was convicted in 1998 for the sale of cocaine. He also has a federal court conviction on conspiracy to distribute from 2005.
Judge Cortland Corsones had not released a decision on the defense motion as of Wednesday.