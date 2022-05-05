BENNINGTON — A Bennington man who racked up 16 criminal counts over several years of substance use, facing decades behind bars and millions of dollars in fines, will avoid jail time after cleaning himself up in rehab and reaching a plea deal with prosecutors Thursday.
Kirk Allard, 35, pleaded guilty to six of the counts, including heroin trafficking and conspiracy, crack cocaine trafficking, heroin sales and three separate violations of conditions.
In exchange for the plea, 10 charges were dismissed, including assault and robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, heroin possession, driving with a suspended license and several other violations of conditions of release. He received a two- to six-year suspended sentence and probation.
“I need some more structure, and I want to get this all over with,” said Allard, when Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones asked him how he was doing with his recovery. “I’m going to do what I can to accept what I did and pay the price for it. No jail time seems pretty good to me.”
Corsones, keeping the conversation going, said, “With all the charges you have, this seems like a good resolution for you. But you still have two to six years hanging over your head, so it’s important you keep on the road you’re on now.
"It seems you’ve made many good strides looking at who you were two years ago. You are in a very different place now," the judge said. "The truth is, I’m very glad you’re sitting here in front of me now and not buried somewhere like so many others who went through what you’ve been through.”
“It was a rough year last year,” said Allard.
“I’ll bet it was,” said Corsones. “I know it was with what’s been going around town. We’ve lost a lot of young lives. I’m glad you’re not one of them. This is going to be up to you, for yourself and society."
Allard spent nearly four months in jail as his case wound its way through the system. He was released into the probation system with various conditions, including no alcohol consumption or possession, random drug testing, substance abuse screenings, no driving and no firearms possession.