BENNINGTON -- A three-time convicted felon from Bennington is facing a possible life sentence as a habitual offender under Vermont law after allegedly stealing a small amount of marijuana, some aspirin, and an unidentified prescription bottle from an adjacent occupied room at the Weathervane Motel in Manchester.
Tyler Galipeau, 40, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Tuesday on two counts — attempted burglary into an occupied dwelling, and violating his conditions of release from a prior case — after he was arrested by Manchester Police at his Weathervane Motel room next door to the reported burglary.
According to a police affidavit, Galipeau was seen on surveillance video entering the adjacent motel room where a maintenance worker had been fixing the door, then leaving after the worker returned and spotted him inside. The resident of the motel room, who was not inside during the attempted burglary, came back to find a small amount of marijuana, a recent prescription he’d received from the VA for a back ailment, and some Advil missing.
Galipeau has three prior felony and several misdemeanor convictions on his lengthy criminal record, including escape from furlough-failure to return in 2018, larceny in 2017, and eluding a law enforcement officer in 2013. He is facing a separate burglary charge into an occupied dwelling and vehicle operation without the owner’s consent from June 2022.
In 2019, Galipeau was arrested after being accused of robbing a Manchester bank after performing roof repairs on that same bank.
Under Vermont law, a person accused of committing a fourth felony after three felony convictions can be charged as a habitual offender. Habitual offenders face a maximum of life imprisonment if found guilty. He faces an additional six months on violating conditions of release if convicted.
At his arraignment, Galipeau was ordered released on a $10,000 cash or surety bond and ordered to appear at his next hearing in September. Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady also ordered a competency hearing following his scheduled hearing.
He was being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.