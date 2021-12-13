BENNINGTON — A Bennington man faces a possible life sentence at his upcoming trial on Dec. 21.
Michael Lee Carpenter, 46, is charged with one count of aggravated domestic abuse in the first degree, with a prior aggravated conviction.
Carpenter is considered a “habitual offender,” having been convicted three times in Vermont for felonies other than murder. Vermont state law allows for a life sentence in this situation.
According to a police affidavit, on Sunday, July 19, 2020, police responded to a complaint that the victim’s ex-boyfriend hit her and spit in her face. The victim identified Carpenter as her ex-boyfriend. She told police that Carpenter had been abusing her for years and that she had just received an abuse prevention order on Carpenter.
On the night in question, Carpenter allegedly showed up at the victim’s residence “under the influence of drugs or alcohol, saying he wanted to see the kids.” The victim told police she asked him to leave and he became angry when she told him she did not want him to stay. Carpenter allegedly spit in her face, pulled her hair and punched her head. The victim’s three children were in the house during the alleged attack but did not witness the violence. The victim also stated to police that Carpenter regularly calls her sexual slurs and "threatened to kill her several times."
Carpenter's criminal history includes convictions on domestic assault in 1995, aggravated domestic assault in the first degree in 2005 and aggravated domestic assault in the second degree in 2003.