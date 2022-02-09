BENNINGTON — A Bennington man spent nearly two years behind bars before reaching a plea deal on multiple counts, allowing him immediate release from custody Tuesday afternoon.
Nathan Silva, 31, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of unlawful restraint, initially a kidnapping charge, which carried a life sentence if convicted. He also pleaded guilty on two counts of simple assault, a count of giving false information to a law enforcement officer, unlawful mischief and leaving the scene of an accident.
Silva faced up to life imprisonment on the kidnapping charge alone. As part of the deal with prosecutors, two charges — aggravated stalking and contributing to the delinquency of a minor — were dropped.
Silva was immediately sentenced by Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones to two to five years, suspended, plus 714 days, the amount of time Silva spent behind bars at the Northeast Correctional Complex in St. Johnsbury, plus two years of probation with multiple conditions, including monitoring for substance abuse and a ban on owning or using firearms.
The most serious charges stemmed from a January 2020 incident in which Silva and others allegedly pointed a gun at an individual who he thought stole items from a vehicle.
“I’m sorry this all happened,” Silva said when asked if he had any comments after sentencing. “I just want to be with my kids right now.”
Corsones, speaking directly to the defendant, said, “You’ve missed two years of their young lives. That’s a pretty big penalty.”
“I want to get those two years back,” Silva responded.
“You now have four felony convictions,” Corsones answered back. “If something else happens, you’re looking at the rest of your life in jail. Keep that in mind. You can do it. It’s all up to you.”
As of press time, Silva had not yet been released from custody.