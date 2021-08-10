MANCHESTER — A Bennington man died in a motorcycle crash early Saturday, becoming the first fatal crash in Manchester in four years.
The rider was identified as Mark H. Lindsey, 44, of Bennington.
Manchester Police Department officers Benjamin Doucette and Ryan Matteson investigated the crash but not a lot is known about the cause, because of a lack of witnesses at the time of the crash.
The crash was reported at 3:40 a.m. Saturday, Doucette said, and was reported by a northbound trucker who came across the motorcycle and rider.
It is not known how much time had passed between the crash and when it was discovered.
According to Doucette and Matteson, Lindsey was riding south on Route 7 when his 2013 KTM LT4 Duke motorcycle struck the guardrail on the west side of the southbound lane on Route 7 at the Route 30/11 overpass between the offramp and onramp for the Manchester exit.
Emergency responders reported Lindsey was dead on arrival.
Doucette said the crash scene was spread out over 700 feet with Lindsey found in the southbound lane about 300 feet from the point of impact and the motorcycle another 400 feet from there off the right side of the road in the grass.
Doucette said Lindsey was wearing full protective gear, including boots, a riding jacket and a full-face helmet.
The Manchester Police Department was assisted at the scene by the Manchester Fire Department, Northshire Ambulance, Vermont State Police crash reconstruction team, Winhall Police Department and the Vermont Chief Medical Examiner’s Office.
Route 7 was closed to traffic in both directions for about five hours with traffic diverted at Exit 4 around the scene.
Doucette said the investigation is ongoing.
It was foggy at the time of the crash, and the roadway was damp.
Among the potential crash causes being considered is rider fatigue, and a toxicology report is pending. Doucette stressed there was no signs of any type of alcohol or drugs at the scene, but it’s a routine part of the investigation.
Anybody with any additional information about the crash is asked to contact the Manchester Police Department at 802-362-2121.
A GoFundMe was established to help with memorial service costs.
According to the GoFundMe site, Lindsey leaves a wife, Melinda, and two daughters.
“All who knew Mark can say he died doing what he loved,” it reads. “Mark lived his life larger than most. We all loved seeing him show up on his motorcycle or his snowmobile and listening to him tell all about his last adventures! He will be missed by all.”
The GoFundMe can be found at https://gofund.me/abe49394.