BENNINGTON — A Bennington man died Tuesday night after he tried to walk across a three-lane state route in Saugus, Mass.
Troopers from the Massachusetts State Police Danvers barracks responded to a crash on Route 1 southbound shortly after 10:04 p.m., when Carlos Vasquez, 45, was crossing all three southbound lanes on foot near a Burger King close to the Essex Street exit.
Vasquez made it to the farthest lane, where he was hit by a 2014 Nissan Maxima, driven by a Wakefield, Mass., man, 60, state police said in a statement Wednesday.
Vasquez suffered serious injuries and was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where he was pronounced deceased. Police said Vazquez was crossing Route 1 to reach the northbound side of the state highway, where his girlfriend was waiting.
Police said the driver remained at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. No charges have been filed, but the ongoing investigation will determine if charges are warranted.
The Danvers barracks of the state police are being assisted by the agency's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction and the its Crime Scene Services sections. Saugus Fire and Police departments also assisted at the scene.
The two left lanes on Route 1 — one of the busiest roads in the Bay State — were reopened about three hours later.