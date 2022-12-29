BENNINGTON — A Bennington man was cited to appear in court on charges of a second offense of driving under the influence and resisting arrest after Vermont State Police responded Wednesday shortly after 7 p.m. to a citizen dispute and trespassing complaint in the town of Brookline.
According to state police in the Westminster barracks, further investigation at the scene revealed 53-year-old William Tronsen had operated a motor vehicle on a public highway and showed signs of impairment.
Tronsen was subsequently placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence. Tronsen resisted arrest, was taken into custody and transported to the Westminster Barracks for processing.
Tronsen was cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on Jan. 24 at 10 a.m.