SHAFTSBURY — A 39-year-old Bennington man has been charged with lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.

According to Vermont State Police, the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation Unit was notified on Jan. 17 of the alleged offense involving a child under the age of 15. Probable cause was developed to charge Robert Florio with the offense. Judge Howard Kalfus imposed conditions of release upon Florio and ordered him to appear at the Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on a future date. Florio was released on his own recognizance.

