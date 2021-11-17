BENNINGTON — A Bennington man is facing several felony charges, including kidnapping with intent to cause bodily injury and aggravated domestic assault, following an alleged attack on his mother in November.
According to a police affidavit, 31-year-old Zachery Unsworth pushed his mother onto the ground in a “drunk off his mind” state, then grabbed her by the neck and began strangling her.
Unsworth faces possible life imprisonment on the kidnapping charge if found guilty. The aggravated assault charge carries a possible 15-year sentence. A third charge, domestic assault, carries a sentence of up to 18 months.
The incident happened on the evening of Nov. 12. Police arrived to find the Unsworth's mother sitting on the couch with bruises on her neck and dark marks on her back and arm. Police searched the area for Unsworth but could not find him.
A 911 call came in approximately 90 minutes later from Unsworth’s wife, saying that he was outside Walmart “puking up blood.” An ambulance arrived, and Unsworth was taken to Southwest Vermont Medical Center, where police arrested him. Unsworth claimed to police at the time that his mother “attacked him” by “shoving him into a door and hitting him in the ribs.”
Unsworth was initially released on conditions by Judge Cortland Corsones but was ultimately held without bail after his arraignment on Monday. Unsworth broke down in Corsones' courtroom during the arraignment and tried several times to speak with the judge before being asked by his lawyer to remain quiet. Court officers took Unsworth into custody without incident.
Unsworth has no prior Vermont convictions but does have an extensive criminal history in Delaware.