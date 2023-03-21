BENNINGTON — A 63-year-old Bennington man was arrested Monday for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs.
Vermont State Police reported making a traffic stop at 11:29 a.m. at exit 2 on U.S. Route 7 after observing a vehicle driven by Edward McGurn making multiple lane violations.
While on the stop, troopers observed several indicators of impairment from McGurn. After performing field sobriety tests, he was placed under arrest for suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and taken to the Manchester Police Department for processing.
McGurn was later released on citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Bennington Criminal Division, on May 22 to answer to the charge.