BENNINGTON — A 20-year-old Bennington man was arraigned in Bennington Superior Court on charges stemming from an incident involving a family member, an underage female and an allegation of a past sexual offense.
According to courthouse documents, on Nov. 13, Thomas J. Hughes covered the family member’s mouth, pushed them down a ramp, slammed a car door on them, and finished the attack by punching them several times in the back as they tried to get away.
The family member alleged that Hughes was a past sexual offender and was not supposed to be near any underage females, so when the victim found out Hughes was at a residence in the presence of the 15-year-old, they went to the residence to bring him home. That’s when the alleged attack occurred.
The Banner could not confirm past allegation that Hughes was a sexual offender in any Vermont databases or court records. Prosecutor Jared Bianchi refused to confirm the allegations and had no further comment.
There were several witnesses to the November attack, including the person who drove the victim to the residence and a fellow passenger. Hughes was arrested and fingerprinted, then let go on the condition that he have no contact with the victim of the attack, unless supervised by a court-accepted therapist or social worker. He faces a maximum sentence of 18 months in prison if found guilty.
At the arraignment, Hughes could be seen glancing back over his shoulder several times toward the victim, who was sitting in the front row, crying, petting a court therapy dog, and holding hands with an unidentified male.