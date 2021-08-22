POWNAL — Vermont State Police cited Wayne Poirier, 31, of Bennington with five animal cruelty charges Sunday after he allegedly abandoned his pets. They say the animals were left behind when he fled the scene of his rolled-over RV motor home on Aug. 15.
News10 reports that troopers out of Shaftsbury investigated the scene at Washington Brook Road in Pownal at about 6 p.m. They said they found an adult Sphynx cat walking in the roadway with a kitten that had been ejected laying on an embankment.
Troopers said they found more cats inside the RV, totaling two adults and three Sphynx kittens left abandoned in the accident. The cats appeared to be in good health and were released to Pownal Animal Control.
On Wednesday, police arrested Poirier after their investigation determined him to be the driver of the vehicle and the owner of the cats. He was issued five criminal citations for cruelty to animals and is scheduled to reappear in Bennington Superior Court on Oct. 25.