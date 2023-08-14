SHAFTSBURY — Donald Hurley of Bennington was arrested Sunday after Vermont State Police were notified about a vehicle operating erratically on VT Route 7A in Shaftsbury. Troopers located the vehicle traveling northbound on VT Route 7A, committing several lane violations. Troopers activated emergency blue lights to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop and continued northbound at a high rate of speed. Troopers then activated sirens with emergency blue lights, but the vehicle continued traveling northbound. Troopers stopped their attempt to initiate a traffic stop, and the vehicle continued northbound.
At approximately 3:42 p.m., troopers were notified that the same vehicle had driven to a property in Arlington and then took off from the property. Through investigation, it was discovered the driver was Hurley, 31.
Shortly after, Troopers located Hurley walking through people’s property on Old Mill Road, attempting to steal things. While being placed into custody, Hurley resisted, but Troopers were able to make the arrest. Hurley was arrested for:
- Grossly Negligent Operation
- Eluding a Police Officer While Operating in a Grossly Negligent Manner
- Criminal DLS
- Resisting Arrest
- Arrest on Warrant
He was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing, then transported to Marble Valley Correctional Facility for lack of $25,000.00 bail and conditions of release. He will appear in court at a later date.