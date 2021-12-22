269927348_2366267536836717_4382576022210211592_n.jpg

Holyoke Police arrested Alson Merrow, 33, of Bennington, on Tuesday and charged him with possession to distribute a Class A substance; possession to distribute a Class B substance; trafficking cocaine; improper storage of a firearm; possession of ammunition without a FID card; carrying a firearm without a license; possession of a large capacity firearm; and possession of a large capacity firearm in a felony.

HOLYOKE, Mass. — A Bennington, Vt., man was arrested in the Pioneer Valley on Tuesday after there was an exchange of gunfire on Holyoke city streets.

The case began on Tuesday at about 1 p.m., when Holyoke Police officers responded to the area of Lyman and North East streets for a report of shots fired.

At the scene, officers found several empty shell casings of different calibers. Through their investigation, police determined that a vehicle had driven by a group of men, and people in the vehicle exchanged gunfire near the School Services Diagnostic Center, located at 30 Center St. There were no reports of injuries, police said.

Police soon stopped Merrow and placed him under arrest. They took possession of ballistic evidence and a Smith & Wesson M&P rifle.

Anyone that has information is asked to contact the Holyoke Police Department at 413-322-6900.

Noah Hoffenberg is the executive editor for Vermont News & Media. Email him at nhoffenberg@benningtonbanner.com.

