HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — Following a multi-day search that involved several local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, a Hoosick Falls juvenile who had been picked up and transported by a 37-year-old Bennington man was found safe in Maryland.
Hoosick Falls Police reported that they were dispatched to Railroad Avenue in the Village on Monday, July 10, for a missing persons complaint. Upon investigation, they found that the 15-year-old juvenile was picked up by Sheldon Morey of Bennington. Sheldon took the juvenile to several locations in Vermont and then to Rhode Island, where he was involved in a high-speed pursuit with the Portsmouth Police Department and Rhode Island State Police.
Further attempts to locate Morey and the juvenile by the Hoosick Falls Police and other agencies revealed that they went to Maryland. Due to multi-state travel, the Hoosick Falls Police requested the assistance of the FBI and US Marshals service.
On Friday, the FBI and US Marshals service located Morey and the juvenile and took Morey into custody and transported the juvenile to a safe location. Morey is currently in custody of Maryland State Police awaiting extradition. The juvenile was found to be uninjured.
Hoosick Falls Police were assisted by the Albany Crime Analysis Center, New York State Intelligence Center, New York State Police, Rensselaer County Sheriff’s Office, Vermont State Police, Bennington Police, Beddeford, Maine, PD, Newport, R.I., Police Department, Portsmouth RI Police Department, Rhode Island State Police, FBI, US Marshals, and Maryland State Police. The investigation is currently on going.