BENNINGTON — A Bennington man is being held without bail on multiple charges, including three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, all felonies, and other charges stemming from incidents at 202 Beech St. on Saturday and Sunday.
The man, Charles E. Vajda, is accused of threatening to kill several people with a wooden bat outside a Beech Street apartment building on Saturday. He is also charged with multiple misdemeanors, including unlawful mischief, cracking a windshield with a rock and criminal threatening.
Vajda is also accused of returning Sunday evening, the night after being released on the assault charges, and violating the terms of his release on the prior night’s charges. Part of his release conditions required that he stay away from the residence on Beech Street. Upon his return, he was spotted by witnesses and police as they arrived on the scene.
According to a police affidavit, Vajda’s wife was found dead at the same address Wednesday; that death is under investigation by the Bennington Police Department, as well as the Vermont State Police.
“We are actively investigating the incident of the untimely death, and will keep investigating until we determine what happened,” Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said.