RUTLAND — Two men have been indicted on federal charges stemming from their arrests after a raid at 546 Main St. on Oct. 12, where police seized firearms, 27.5 grams of crack cocaine and 147.5 grams of heroine, some laced with fentanyl.
On Tuesday, a grand jury at the U.S. District Court in Rutland issued the indictments of Peter Aleksonis of Bennington, 55, and Gabriel Lebron of Florence, Mass., 32.
The October drug bust was the third time authorities executed a search warrant at 546 Main St., where Aleksonis is the tenant. Aleksonis’ most recent arrest prior to that was in July for possession of marijuana and cocaine, and sale of narcotics.
This time, Aleksonis was brought up on federal charges for knowingly and intentionally making his residence available for manufacture, storage, distribution and use of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl.
Also included in the affidavit provided by the court was the indictment of Lebron for possessing, and carrying across state lines, 15 rounds of 9mm ammunition.