BENNINGTON — A Bennington man who witnesses say punched his infant child in a fit of rage while parked at McDonald’s has taken a plea deal that avoids jail time but severs his parental relationship with the baby.
Michael Tripp, 51, pleaded guilty to one count of domestic assault and one count of cruelty to a child and received a sentence of 1-3 years, all suspended, with a two-year probation. In the plea deal with prosecutors, Tripp agreed to give up all contact with his child forever.
According to a police affidavit, on Sept. 11, 2020, several witnesses heard yelling and obscenities coming from a black Chevrolet Tahoe -- even though the windows were rolled up -- which pulled into the McDonald’s parking lot next to several other cars. A male later identified as Tripp got out at one point and, with “great angry force,” opened the back door on the driver’s side of the SUV. Witnesses saw a very young infant in a car seat in the back of the car. Tripp, yelling for the child to “shut the f**k up," walked back to his driver’s door. Moments later he again got out of the vehicle and walked toward the rear door. Tripp was then allegedly seen shaking the baby and striking the child with a closed fist. Several witnesses saw the baby’s legs and arms flailing as Tripp continued the assault.
The witnesses called 911, and one witness jumped out of their car and physically dragged Tripp off the baby. All the time this was happening, a female inside the Tahoe was heard telling the baby, "It’s OK." Tripp then got back into the Tahoe and sped off.
Tripp was arrested at the West Road Motel on Sept. 16, 2020. He later claimed the child had fallen at a storage facility in New York. Tripp has a lengthy criminal record in both New York and New Hampshire, including endangering the welfare of a child in 1995 and 1998, as well as other multiple felonies.