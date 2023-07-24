Bennington, VT (05201)

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Widely scattered showers or a thunderstorm this evening. Then partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.