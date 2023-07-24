POWNAL — Vermont State Police responded to a one vehicle rollover crash on South Stream Road in Pownal on Sunday just before 1 a.m.
The driver, from Bennington, left the scene prior to Troopers arrival and had caused significant property damage. VSP said the driver was a juvenile. It was also determined that an off-duty Trooper stopped to check on the occupants, and the driver offered the Trooper money to not contact the police.
The operator showed multiple indicators of impairment and was also arrested for suspicion of DUI, bribing a public official, and operating with a criminally suspended license.
The juvenile was transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for processing and later released to his guardian with a citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court Bennington Family Division in August.