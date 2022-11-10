BENNINGTON — Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau has released a list of the Bennington justice of the peace candidates elected Tuesday.
The top 15 vote-getters among 22 candidates listed were elected, she said.
They are:
Mary Morrissey, 3,178 votes; Anne Mook, 2,919 votes; Michele Hogan, 2,801; David Shaffe, 2,733; Bruce Lee-Clark, 2,518; Brian “BJ” Maroney, 2,424; Tom Haley, 2.415; Barbara Bluto, 2,347; Joan E. Pinsonneault, 2,323; Vickie Lampron, 2,201; James Marsden, 2,155; Jackie Kelly, 2,142; Albert C. Krawczyk, 2,063; William Greer, 1,944, and Gerald “Jerry” M. Albert, 1,872.