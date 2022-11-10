Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau has released a list of the Bennington justice of the peace candidates elected Tuesday.

The top 15 vote-getters among 22 candidates listed were elected, she said.

They are:

Mary Morrissey, 3,178 votes; Anne Mook, 2,919 votes; Michele Hogan, 2,801; David Shaffe, 2,733; Bruce Lee-Clark, 2,518; Brian “BJ” Maroney, 2,424; Tom Haley, 2.415; Barbara Bluto, 2,347; Joan E. Pinsonneault, 2,323; Vickie Lampron, 2,201; James Marsden, 2,155; Jackie Kelly, 2,142; Albert C. Krawczyk, 2,063; William Greer, 1,944, and Gerald “Jerry” M. Albert, 1,872.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.