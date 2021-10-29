BENNINGTON — Bennington Superior Judge Cortland Corsones ruled Thursday that evidence against Eric J. Sardo, charged with kidnapping and aggravated assault, was “not strong,” opening the door to Sardo’s conditional release from detention, where he was being held without bail since his arrest on Sept. 29.
Sardo is accused of chaining a woman to a bed in her home and beating her at the behest of four armed men, said to be from Connecticut, with alleged drug ties to Sardo and the victim. Sardo fled the scene and was rumored to be dead at the hands of the alleged drug dealers, only to turn up three weeks later outside the Bennington Home Depot, where he was arrested on a warrant by police.
He is charged with two felonies — aggravated assault and kidnapping. The kidnapping charge carries a maximum penalty of not more than life imprisonment or a maximum $50,000 fine, or both. The aggravated assault charge carries a punishment of not more than 15 years in prison, or a maximum $15,000 fine, or both.
Sardo is also charged in separate cases with three misdemeanors: driving under the influence, possession of heroin and driving with a suspended license.
Corsones on Thursday set bail in the amount of $10,000 cash or surety bond. He also imposed multiple conditions of release, including restrictions on nonprescribed drugs, possession or use of firearms, and no contact with the victim. In his written argument, Corsones weighed many factors on the release, including the quality of the evidence, the seriousness of the charges and an active arrest warrant for probation violations for the defendant in Connecticut.
It was not clear Friday night if Sardo was still incarcerated, although a Department of Corrections database did not document his release.
Corsones wrote that much of the evidence in the kidnapping case is hearsay, coming from a sworn statement of a witness that she “heard” another person brag about making the defendant tie the victim to the chair and beat her.
“The state has not presented admissible evidence that can fairly and reasonably convince a factfinder beyond a reasonable doubt that (the) defendant is guilty of kidnapping,” the judge wrote. Corsones also wrote that, as per the evidence presented, the aggravated assault charge was also “not strong.”
It is not known whether the ruling will bear any weight on whether charges will go forward as-is. Weight of evidence hearings, in general, are held to determine whether a defendant remains incarcerated without bail awaiting trial or can be released.
The decision takes into consideration Vermont law, as well as a weight of all the evidence presented with an eye toward the safety and security of the community, the probability of the defendant fleeing justice, the defendant’s record and the defendant’s constitutional rights under the law.
State Prosecutor Andrew Bevacqua had requested that Corsones hold the defendant without bail. That request was denied. The Banner reached out to Bevacqua on the matter and received an email “no comment, as the case is still pending.”