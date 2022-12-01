BENNINGTON — Bennington has a higher poverty level than the rest of Vermont, and advocates say the best way to help is by supporting the children of Bennington.
The American Association of University Women of Bennington and the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Bennington presented “Understanding Poverty” on Nov. 13, a presentation on poverty in Bennington and what needs to be done to alleviate this endemic.
Naomi Miller, who taught social work and worked with a variety of agencies on issues with poverty, and Sue Andrews, who had a long career in public health dealing with issues related to poverty, led the presentation.
Miller began by stating that she’s aware the audience knows about the issues at hand, but she hoped to reframe the issues in a way that will help the community work together to solve them. She said, “How you know something affects your attitude towards it, which in turn affects your behavior.”
There are both structural and relational approaches to ending poverty, and both are equally important. Structural change involved changing the “vast inequality of income wealth.” Miller said the wealthiest one percent of the population owns 32 percent of the wealth, “which means the rest of us are fighting over the rest.” The poorest 52 percent of the population own only 3.2 percent of the wealth in the country.
The top 10 percent, “which includes a lot of people in this room probably,” hold 70 percent of the wealth, but they fit into the lower nine percent — not the top one percent, said Miller. Daily life for this nine percent does not have to change. She said it’s difficult to teach redistribution without provoking the “gut level fear” of what it would mean for that nine percent. But they’re not the issue, “the issue is the very wealthy,” said Miller.
The relational approach to ending poverty is to create an effort in society that will help create the social structures that are needed. “Those in the comfortable classes have to change our attitudes towards people living in poverty,” she said. To create those social structures, citizens in the higher classes must work to understand the experience of a person living in poverty.
People in poverty rely on a “network of reciprocity,” said Miller, but the middle class doesn’t understand the urgency of this network and what it requires. She said, “We don’t see something if we don’t understand what it is.” It’s difficult to understand how much people value this network without understanding that one flat tire could cause an individual to be late to work, causing them to be fired. With a network of reciprocity, the individual can reach out for help and prevent any repercussions.
Individuals fall into poverty because they got divorced, they have a disability or chronic mental illness, or they have an addiction. But, Miller said the most common way to fall into poverty is to be born into it.
POVERTY AFFECTS EDUCATION
Andrews said, “Data shows that people who live in and near poverty have worse health outcomes.” This causes students to have less educational achievements, be less productive, and have more mental health and addiction issues.
“The answer to me … lies in making life better for our children so that they will have the best opportunity to become productive citizens,” said Andrews.
She said, by the time children are in kindergarten, the children who were born into poverty will already have a cognitive score that is about 60 percent lower than the average score of their peers. This makes them more likely to drop out of school and even less likely to earn a college degree.
“Most stunning of all,” said Andrews, is that those children are 75 times more likely to be in poverty by the age of 35. “By the time a kid gets to kindergarten, it’s too late.”
The struggle between poverty and education expands beyond the kids. Parents who live in poverty have their own struggles that affect their children’s education. The parents may not have the knowledge to assist with homework, the home might be too crowded and loud for the student to study, there could be a lack of internet access or no access to a vehicle, said Miller.
BENNINGTON’S REALITY
“We are really seeing our community circling the drain, and I’m talking specifically about Bennington,” said Andrews. “The state of Vermont is slightly better off, but right here we have an issue.”
About 20.7 percent of people living in Bennington are living in poverty, said Andrews. The state’s poverty level is at 11.4 percent, meaning Bennington has almost double the number of people living in poverty than the rest of the state.
More than 30% of kids under 17 years of age in Bennington live in poverty, and the high school graduation rate is 78 percent. “The stat that always shocked me the most” is that one third of the students in Bennington have some kind of physical, mental or learning disability, said Andrews.
Andrews did not share where her statistics stemmed from, but FeedingAmerica.org said that in 2020, 15.6 percent of children in Bennington faced food insecurity and 67 percent were eligible for federal nutrition programs. WellfairInfro.org said, “The poverty rate in Bennington, Vermont is 28.16% higher than the Vermont average.”
HOW TO OVERCOME
“If our community is not strong, we cannot breed strong children,” said Andrews. There are a few ways Andrews and Miller suggested to strengthen the community to fight poverty.
Andrews suggests “radical hospitality,” or putting an emphasis on making people feel welcomed in Bennington and breaking down barriers that prevent people from participating in the community. Miller said to find a common interest that crosses class lines is to create a connection.
Andrews and Miller also suggest creating mutuality. Mutuality is the “lynchpin of engagement,” said Miller. Humans are good at it, but in this country, mutuality doesn’t occur across class lines.
The entirety of the “Understanding Poverty” presentation is available on Cat-TV’s YouTube channel.