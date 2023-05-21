BENNINGTON — The public will have an opportunity Monday to ask questions about plans to redevelop the former Bennington High School building on Main Street.
The session will be part of the Select Board meeting, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
People also can comment online on the town website. All comments submitted online will be included as part of the public comment process.
Included on the website is information on past public meetings on the proposal for the town to work with Hale Resources on an estimated $28 million redevelopment plan for the historic former high school at 650 Main St., which dates to 1913 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
The Select Board is expected to decide soon whether to follow through with the project, which would include having Hale Resources purchase and redevelop the structure to create 37 housing units. About 30 percent of the former high school and later additions would be dedicated to municipal recreation, senior citizen programming and other uses.
During a recent meeting on the project, Zak Hale, CEO with the developer’s firm, said the goal is to begin construction by the end of 2023 and complete the work during 2025.
Funding is expected to come from $2.5 million of the $3.9 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding the town will receive; historic preservation and other tax credits, additional grant funding; low-interest loans through the state and private investment. There are about 15 funding sources in all.
Town officials have said they don’t expect municipal funds other than the ARPA grant money will be required for the project.
LONG VACANT
The building, which had been largely vacant and begun deteriorating since it last served as a school in 2004, now has a private owner who has agreed to a lease-to-own contract with the town. The intent, officials said, is to transfer that option to buy to Hale Resources prior to a purchase by the developer.
The town would lease its municipal space from Hale through a long-term agreement with renewal options. The Meals on Wheels program is expected to sublease space in the town’s section, and there will be a childcare facility operated by the YMCA, which manages recreation and senior citizen programs for the town.
MEETING AGENDA
Also on the Select Board’s agenda for Monday are an update on state plans for three new roundabouts along Northside and Kocher drives, and a proclamation by the board honoring the Bennington Rescue Squad, which is celebrating its 60th anniversary.