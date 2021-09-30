BENNINGTON — A private developer's efforts to renovate the former Bennington High School on Main Street has received $195,000 in state Downtown and Village Center tax credits to assist the $2.75 million project.
Christopher Gilbert, of Red Hook, N.Y., and Dorset, purchased the vacant school building at 650 Main St. in early 2020 for $146,000. The building was closed in 2004 and had been vacant. The structure is on the National Registry of Historic Places.
The state tax credits — among a total of 28 awards announced for rehabilitation projects around Vermont — will support Gilbert's efforts to address deferred maintenance and bring the building back to life as a community center, with recreational and arts programs, space for local businesses and 24 new housing units.
"The town is excited to partner with owner Chris Gilbert in the creative reuse of the Benn High building," said Bennington Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti. "The auditorium served as a rainy day location for YMCA summer camps, and the Y is currently offering adult exercise classes in the space. The Bennington Farmers Market is also using the auditorium for its upcoming winter markets. The Select Board and the state’s Downtown Board approved an expansion of our downtown district to include Benn High, so that this historic building would be eligible for state grants to further its renovation and reuse by the community."
"The BBC [Better Bennington Corporation] supported the expansion of the Designated Downtown to include the former high school," said Michael McDonough, interim executive director of the organization. "We're excited about the transformation of this significant and historic part of our downtown."
28 projects
Vermont Gov. Phil Scott on Thursday announced funding to support 28 rehabilitation and revitalization projects in 22 of Vermont’s designated downtown and village centers, including Bennington.
“Like so many aspects of our lives, neighborhoods and economy, Vermont’s downtowns and villages have been significantly impacted by the pandemic. That is why it is inspiring to see so many Vermont companies, nonprofits and individuals committed to making significant investments for the future of their communities. This collaborative approach is part of the reason our Downtown Program is so successful,” Scott said in a statement. “The kind of projects we’re funding today, along with the strategic use of federal relief dollars, gives us the opportunity to make transformative change that will have long-lasting impacts around the state.”
The Bennington project isn't the only one to receive funding in Southern Vermont.
The Emerson-DeWitt building on Flat Street in Brattleboro is getting a renovation and the state awarded nearly $600,000 in tax credits to rehabilitate the building into housing units and office space.
Also the Guilford Free Library was awarded $30,000 to make the building ADA compliant with the installation of a new elevator for patrons.
Based on the success of this program, Governor Scott has proposed increasing available credits each year since coming to office. And with support from the Vermont Legislature, the cap on these credits has been raised from $2.4 million to $3 million over the last five years.