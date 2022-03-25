BENNINGTON — A series of five gunfire incidents in and around the Bennington area has prompted a police investigation into possible targeted shootings.
Bennington Lt. Camillo Grande confirmed to the Banner on Friday that the five incidents occurred within the span of two to three weeks, and that there is an ongoing investigation into any connections that these shootings might have. He also confirmed that there has been both single and multiple rounds fired, some into cars and some fired seemingly randomly.
“We believe these incidents are targeted at specific individuals for specific reasons,” said Grande. “We are partnering with federal, state and county agencies to help identify these types of incidents and find whoever might be involved.”
Grande confirmed that there have been no arrests so far, “but we are following up on all leads,” he said. “There are persons of interest we are currently looking at, but we are also asking the public to contact us if they see or hear anything suspicious.”
“We believe four out of the five shootings have a nexus point,” Grande said. “The other might just be a random incident, but we are checking into all possibilities.”
Grande also confirmed that the Bennington Police Department is stepping up uniform patrols in response in and around the Bennington and Pownal areas, “so that we can help combat these types of events.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bennington Police Department at 802-442-1030, or online at benningtonpolice.com.