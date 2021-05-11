BENNINGTON — The Bennington Free Library has announced that it will reopen to the community on Monday, May 17, with COVID-19 precautions in place.
There will be a “Pick a Prize” event at the Circulation Desk from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Patrons are invited to see the changes in progress in the the Children’s Room, and to try the new computer reservation and print software on the public computers.
Weekly hours will be Mondays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Thursdays, 4 to 7 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Masks and 6-foot distancing will be required, and patrons will be asked to keep their visits brief. A limited number of public access computers will be available for 15-minute sessions.
Library takeout service will continue, and more take-and-make bags for adults and children will be coming soon, the library said.
For more information, visit benningtonfreelibrary.org, email reference@bfli.org or call 802-442-9051.