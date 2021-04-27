BENNINGTON — Starting Saturday, the Bennington Farmers' Market’s summer season will head to a new home at the wooded glen in front of the Vermont Veterans' Home deer park, along Route 7 north.
“While we enjoyed many aspects of our previous summer location, we felt it was time to grow into a larger and more visible location, something the deer park will provide for the market,” said Daniel Strohl, the manager of the Bennington Farmers’ Market.
Provided by the Veterans’ Home, which manages the deer park, the new location is less than a mile from Bennington’s Four Corners and provides ample shaded green space for browsing the market’s growing roster of vendors. The new location also makes it possible for the market to continue to offer curbside pickup service for customers who choose to order their local produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, and other staples online.
While the location lies a bit further from downtown, Strohl said, it remains easily reached by foot, by bike, or by public transit: Green Mountain Express serves the location multiple times on Saturdays during market hours.
In addition, a full lineup of music will return to the market this summer after COVID-warranted restrictions on music over the past year, with old favorites and new musicians alike.
Strohl said the additional space of the deer park also means that the market will be able to accommodate more community groups, local non-profits, and sponsors that wish to have a presence at the market. It will also allow the market to develop more programming, including demonstrations on gardening, beekeeping, and crafting.
The market was founded in 2002 as a year-round producer-only farmers’ market to provide fresh, healthy locally grown food to Bennington County. It remains an important venue for shopping local and supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses in the community.
The Bennington Farmers’ Market summer season runs from the beginning of May through the end of October, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday, rain or shine. Admission is free, and parking is available by the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce or in front of the District Court and State Office Building at 100 Veterans Memorial Drive. Until further notice, masks and physical distancing are required of all vendors and customers at the market.
For more information, visit BenningtonFarmersMarket.org or BenningtonFM.EatFromFarms.com.