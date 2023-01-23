factory building

The factory building that houses JBM Sherman Carmel Inc. has been sold for $3.4 million. The company is a tenant of the structure on Morse Road.

 By Jim Therrien, Vermont News & Media Correspondent
The building, at 14 Morse Road, is the home of JBM Sherman Carmel Inc., a metal fabrication firm that develops products for the defense, industrial and mass transit markets, according to the company’s website.

The company said it specializes “in complex armored steel fabrication, 3D laser cutting, and assembly.”

No employment or other changes are expected at JBM Sherman Carmel as a result of the transaction between two investment firms. The company is a tenant of the building.

The sale, which was recorded with the town clerk’s office Dec. 30, shows that JBM Carmel LLC sold the property to 39 Beacon St. LLC for $3,487,805.

Jeff Thomayer, managing member of the selling firm, said Monday that neither investment firm is related to the manufacturing company.

Jim Therrien can be reached at therrienjim76@gmail.com or by phone at 413-281-2646.

 

