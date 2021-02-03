BENNINGTON – The Bennington Energy Committee has finalized its list of recommendations to the Select Board for 2021, including broad goals and specific projects.
The appointed committee, which formed in October 2019, was tasked by the Select Board with examining the 47 general recommendations in the Energy Section of the Town Plan for specific areas to focus on.
The six-member group is expected to give a presentation to the Select Board on its 2021 report on Feb. 22.
Among considerations the committee was asked by the Select Board to discuss was whether the appointed group should continue after the first year to focus on energy savings and other initiatives for the town, and that was answered in the affirmative.
The committee also took an early suggestion from Select Board Chairman Donald Campbell to organize recommendations into specific town government initiatives, committee-driven projects and initiatives involving partner agencies, such as the Bennington County Regional Commission, Efficiency Vermont, NeighborWorks and the Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council.
THREE SECTIONS
“The town has done excellent work in energy reduction and efficiency programs for municipal buildings, identifying renewable sources of electricity generation for municipal needs, and developing collaborative relationships with energy efficiency organizations such as Efficiency Vermont,” according to the committee’s report on town-led activities.
Committee recommendations for 2021 include:
1. Lead by example in efforts to mitigate climate change through smarter and cleaner use of energy.
2. Maintain an active energy committee and seek recommendations that support energy conservation, efficiency and renewable energy strategies as outlined in the Bennington Town Plan.
3. Allocate money for new [electric vehicle] charging stations at the Rec Center and at Four Corners North, and use this information in marketing materials.
4. Explore purchasing the most energy-efficient (electric/hybrid) vehicles for municipal needs.
5. Work more closely with the Green Mountain Community Network to promote use of public transport.
6. Update the town of Bennington Housing, Building, and Life Safety Ordinance to include the new state energy standards, with a focus on improving compliance.
7. Require buildings to be inspected prior to drywall going up to ensure applicable energy standards are met.
8. Provide a contractor package addressing the benefits of high efficiency structures on the town website and in print to applicants for building permits, as well as to developers contacting the Planning Board concerning projects under consideration.
9. Utilize form-based design standards to encourage cluster development, mixed-use housing and downtown infill.
COMMITTEE GOALS
The listed Energy Committee goals include:
Publicize ways for local residents to improve their lives and save money by reducing their use of energy, especially fossil fuels.
Work with realtors and building material suppliers to distribute energy-efficiency information similar to the contractor package.
Work collaboratively with the Planning Commission to review and, as appropriate, revise the Town Plan to provide a clear description of the town’s energy goals and assist in analysis of data toward those goals.
Promote weatherization, particularly in older homes, and for low-income households, with a focus on programs including Button Up Vermont, Window Dressers, and Efficiency Vermont, and with programming through local entities including NeighborWorks and Bennington Rutland Opportunity Council.
Identify funding sources to assist in community energy efficiency improvements.
Identify programs and organizations from other communities that provide experience and models to improve energy-efficiency in transportation and buildings.
Work with BCRC and other energy committees in the county on publicizing energy-related issues and regional programs through op-eds in local media, joint projects, etc.
Analyze available data, including any in the Town Plan, to evaluate annually whether energy and land use goals are being met.
Evaluate the town’s progress toward state energy and land use goals and share the findings.
Establish a baseline to measure progress based on the parameters in the Vermont Energy Dashboard Energy Atlas and post updates to the measures on an annual basis.
Publish the information on the Energy Committee’s page on the Bennington town website.
PARTNER AGENCIES
According to the report, the town and the Energy Committee “should cooperate with as many partner agencies as possible,” including the following:
Efficiency Vermont
Vermont Energy and Climate Action Network
Vermont Energy Action Network
Bennington-Rutland Opportunities Council
Vermont Energy Education Program
Vermont Energy Investment Corporation
NeighborWorks of Western Vermont
Bennington County Regional Commission
Vermont Council on Rural Development
POLICE VEHICLES
The Energy Committee weighed in during the recent budget discussions on items that would have costs associated, Select Board liaison Jeannie Jenkins said in an email.
“In particular, the Energy Committee wanted to make sure that the recommendation for energy efficient vehicles at the Police Department was moved forward,” she said. “The committee was pleased to see that money was added to the budget to purchase two hybrid police vehicles that will more than save the additional costs of the vehicles through gasoline savings and reduced greenhouse gas emissions.”
Jenkins added, “Now that the first-year recommendations have been made, the Energy Committee is focused on implementation. Building code adoption, the energy dashboard, and working more closely with the Planning Commission are our top three priorities.”