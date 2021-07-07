BENNINGTON — The Bennington branch office of the Vermont Department of Motor Vehicles, which has been open only by appointment since October 2020, will continue to do business that way, the DMV announced Wednesday.
The agency said that approach "has proven to be more accommodating for customers and has eliminated the busy waiting room and long wait times." Five other permanent branch offices, in Montpelier, Rutland, Newport, Springfield and South Burlington, will also continue to be open only by appointment.
“While the DMV has done a lot of work updating online systems to provide more convenience and accessibility to Vermonters, we know the demand is high and there’s value in providing services at these satellite offices,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a release. “The demand for services is exceeding the capacity of the six branch offices, and we’ve been working to open satellites effectively and efficiently.”
Offices in St. Johnsbury and St. Albans will also reopen on a limited basis, the DMV said. Plans to reopen offices in Middlebury and White River Junction are still being formulated, the agency said.
Meanwhile, the DMV's Dummerston office, which has been closed since the COVID-19 pandemic began, will open two days a week starting next month, the DMV said.
That decision came amid outcry over reports that the Dummerston location and four others closed during the COVID-19 pandemic might remain shuttered. While the DMV made many services available online during the pandemic, constituents made clear that they needed closer in-person access for issues that can't be solved with the click of a mouse.
"People don't want to take a day off of work to register a car they bought in New Hampshire," Rep. Michelle Bos-Lun, D-Windham 4, said.
According to Jason Maulucci, a spokesman for Scott, the governor's constituent services team received about 70 calls about reopening Dummerston for in-person services.
"That doesn't surprise me," Rep. Tristan Toleno, D-Windham 2-3, said. "I think it struck a chord."
The Dummerston office will resume in-person transactions from 8:30 a,m.-4 p.m. starting Monday, August 2. The office will be open Mondays and Tuesdays going forward, and appointments are required.
Appointments can be made using the DMV’s online scheduling system or by calling 888-970-0357.