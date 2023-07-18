BENNINGTON — A Bennington man who allegedly assisted in selling a lethal dose of drugs to a known addict at the Weathervane Motel in Manchester in June 2022 is scheduled to take a plea deal that dismisses numerous misdemeanor and felony charges in exchange for significant prison time on five separate charges. Those charges include the overdose death, a 2021 burglary into an occupied building, a 2021 incident of eluding a law enforcement officer, aggravated operation of a vehicle without the owner’s consent, and negligent operation of a vehicle.
John Farquharson, 58, was charged last year in the June 15, 2022 death of a known addict by allegedly aiding in selling the victim a high dose of fentanyl. The victim, 47-year-old Scott Berube, was found face-down in his motel room at the Weathervane Motel, covered in flies, more than 24 hours after he died.
In exchange for the five guilty pleas, prosecutors will dismiss 23 misdemeanor and felony charges, including numerous conditions of release violations, operating a vehicle without a license, petty larceny, cocaine possession, heroin possession, and reckless endangerment.
Farquharson is scheduled to plead guilty to five charges Wednesday at a change of plea hearing. According to the plea deal, he will receive a sentence of two to six years to serve. That means he could be released on furlough or parole after two years, but could potentially serve all six. There would also be a possibility that Farquharson could possibly serve an additional three years if he violates his parole.
All other charges and dockets will be dismissed with prejudice, meaning they cannot be recharged again. Part of the plea also states that Farquharson, in the interest of justice, could not petition the court in the future to expunge or seal any records of his convictions.
According to police affidavits, officers from the Manchester Police Department arrived at the Weathervane Motel in mid-June 2022 to find Berube face-down on the floor and covered with flies in the room's heat. Police estimated Berube was dead for well over 24 hours.
Police also found several “baggies” near Berube’s body with a “Superman” stamp on them. After police viewed video surveillance footage at the motel, they discovered two known individuals exiting and entering with Berube several times two days before. Police interviewed both individuals, and, after a weeks-long investigation into the death and the possible drug sale, linked Farquharson and another individual to the drugs.
An autopsy later revealed Berube’s cause of death as an acute mixed intoxication of fentanyl, xylazine, and alprazolam. Farquharson was arrested a month after the overdose death. During a police interview after his arrest, Farquharson said another individual from Holyoke, Mass., living with him was selling drugs out of the apartment with a “Superman” stamp on them.
Farquharson has a long criminal history in Vermont, Florida, and New York, including selling and possessing controlled substances. He is also known to the Bennington Police as an individual involved in the drug trade.
Farquharson was originally facing over 30 years behind bars if found guilty of dispensing drugs with a death resulting and the fentanyl trafficking charges. He also faced nearly 30 more if found guilty on the other 23 charges.