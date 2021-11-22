Ex-Library President enters not guilty plea to library trespass charge with photo
Dorothea Kelly, 62, former president of the board of trustees of the Dorset Village Library, pled not guilty to a single charge of trespass after allegedly entering the library after hours without permission during a private function and entering an office unattended. On Monday, Bennington Superior Court Judge John Valente accepted the not guilty plea at her arraignment, and Kelly was released without bail.
In October, Kelly was removed from the board and later charged with a single count of embezzlement after board members discovered Kelly’s name on an unauthorized $6,000 withdrawal slip from the library’s operating account during a check of the library’s finances.
Kelly faces a prison term of up to 10 years, a fine of up to $10,000, or both if found guilty of the embezzlement charge. She faces up to three months and/or a $500 fine if convicted on the new trespass charge.
Vajda faces new Disorderly Conduct charge
Charles Vajda, 19, already facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a bat — three counts of criminal threatening, and a charge of unlawful mischief, was arraigned Monday on an additional charge of disorderly conduct in Bennington Superior Court. All of the charges stem from the same incident back in September on Beech St. in Bennington.
Vajda, while armed with a deadly weapon, allegedly threatened to use the weapon on another person. He was also charged with damaging the property of an individual and threatening three others at the scene.
Vajda was originally held without bail at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility, but Judge John Valente agreed to impose a $5,000 bail with numerous conditions, including no contact with any victims. Vajda faces a five-year prison sentence on the aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge from September. The other four previous charges carry sentences of no more than one year. The new disorderly conduct charge carries a 60-day sentence and/or a $500 fine if convicted.