Alleged PlayStation thief pleads not guilty
A Bennington woman was arraigned Monday on charges that she stole a Sony PlayStation 5 video game console and other equipment worth nearly $3,000, allegedly taking a delivery package meant for another apartment.
Patient L. Millington, 45, is also charged with a single count of providing false information to a law enforcement officer with the intention of implicating another person stemming from the incident on Dec. 16.
According to a police affidavit, a woman entered into a purchase agreement with the Rent-A-Center in Bennington for a Sony PlayStation 5 with an extra controller and charging port. Rent-A-Center attempted to make the delivery to the purchaser’s apartment at 701 Main St., a four-unit building in Bennington, but was unable to deliver the console to the right apartment. Instead, the delivery was made to another apartment downstairs. When police arrived to question the occupant of the downstairs apartment — Millington — she allegedly told them that she was on the phone when the delivery was made and directed the delivery person to leave the packages with her. Millington then told police she brought the packages next door, not knowing what was in them. She later claimed that she had left the packages at the home’s back door.
Police were contacted by The Gamer’s Grotto, who informed them that they had the missing console and a receipt for $500 for the sale of the game with the same serial number as the missing unit. The receipt was from an Andrew Caldwell, said to be Millington’s fiance. A video from The Gamer’s Grotto showed both Millington and Caldwell selling the unit. It was unclear as of press time whether Caldwell was also charged in the incident.
Millington faces up to 11 years behind bars and/or up to a $6,000 fine if convicted. She was released on conditions.
Bennington man charged with strangling family member
A Bennington man stands charged with aggravated domestic assault for allegedly strangling a woman after a neighbor heard calls for help and for someone to call the police.
On Monday, Josh Johnson, 38, pled not guilty at his arraignment on two counts stemming from the Jan. 23 incident, one for the aggravated assault and one for domestic assault.
According to a police affidavit, Bennington Police Officer Benjamin Lackey arrived soon after the distress call from a neighbor. An individual believed to be the victim answered the door and was asked if she was OK, to which she replied, “no.” The victim also informed Lackey that it had not been the first time this had happened. The victim told police that Johnson grabbed her by the neck after a disagreement about something on Facebook, and when she pushed him off, he became “freaked out,” telling the victim that he was going to kill her animals and “string them up.” Then Johnson allegedly threw her up against the wall, yelling that he was going to jail and that he was going to ruin her life. He then used one hand to choke her. She was later observed with red marks along her neck.
Johnson faces over 16 years in prison and/or a $30,000 fine if convicted of both charges. He was released on conditions.