MONTPELIER — A portrait of Breonna Taylor by Long Trail School student Jaden Bauch has won an award in the 40th annual Congressional Art Competition, U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, D-Vt., announced Wednesday.
Bauch’s painting won an “Honorable Mention County” award. It was among a field of 160 entries submitted by students from across Vermont.
“I am amazed by the creativity of talented young artists across Vermont,” Welch said. “Picking a winner is always difficult because of the brilliant work of so many artists. Congratulations to Jaden for their beautiful work. Jaden clearly has a bright future in the arts.”
The Congressional Art Competition is a nationwide high school visual art competition initiated in 1981 by then-Rep. Jim Jeffords to celebrate and encourage the artistic talent of young people from across the country. High school students from across the country submit entries to their representatives. Each year judges choose the best works of art from around the state.
Taylor, a Black medical worker, was shot to death by Louisville police in March 2020 during a botched raid of her home. Her killing helped fuel nationwide racial justice protests, but an investigation elicited no charges in her death, only an indictment on a lesser count against one detective.