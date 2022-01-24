BENNINGTON — The annual Town Meeting Day ballots for Bennington County came into focus Monday, with candidates meeting the Jan. 24 deadline to officially register to run for office.
Bennington Town Clerk Cassandra Barbeau said town Select Board incumbents Jeanne Conner, Jeannie Jenkins, Tom Haley and challengers Tina Cook and Peter Niles registered before the 5 p.m. deadline to be on the ballot. There are three open board seats.
Also running for new terms are Moderator Jason Morrissey and Treasurer Joan Pinsonneault.
MAU BOARD
Barbeau, also the Mount Anthony Union School District clerk, said those running for board seats include incumbent Ed Letourneau, board representative from Bennington, challenger Chaila Sekora; and incumbents Leon Johnson from North Bennington, Stephanie Mulligan from Shaftsbury and Ronald Higgins from Woodford are running again for the regional board.
There are a total of five openings. Longtime board member and Chairman Timothy Holbrook did not file for re-election.
Barbeau also is seeking another term in March, and incumbent David Durfee is running for treasurer.
ELEMENTARY DISTRICT
For the Southwest Vermont Union Elementary School District board, incumbent Jeff Leake of Shaftsbury is running for one of three open seats.
Incumbents Cynthia Brownell and Susan Hoag did not seek re-election.
SOUTHWEST TECH
Running for the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District Board, Treasurer Ellen Strohmaier, Moderator Jason Morrissey and the clerk, Barbeau, are seeking new terms.
For the district board, incumbents Leon Johnson, Francis Kinney and Kenneth Swierad are seeking new terms. There are a total of four openings.
POWNAL
In Pownal, incumbent Harry “Jamie” Percey is running for the three-year open Select Board seat and incumbent Bob Jarvis is running for a one-year term.
Former Select Board member Bryan Harris also is seeking a one-year seat on the board, registering with the clerk on Monday.
Former Health Officer Leo Haggerty, who has filed suit in U.S. District Court in Burlington against the town and the board, has registered for both one-year and three-year board seats, said Town Clerk Julie Weber.
One of the board incumbents, Ronald Bisson, whose one-year term was open this year, resigned Saturday from the board.
Incumbent Moderator Timothy Holbrook is also seeking re-election.
SHAFTSBURY
In Shaftsbury, Clerk Marlene Hall said incumbent Select Board member Art Whitman is running again for a two-year seat, and incumbent Ken Harrington is seeking a three-year seat and facing a challenge from Martha Cornwell.
Moderator Thomas Dailey, lister Gina Jenks, auditor Michael Caslin, delinquent tax collector Merton Snow, constable Bob Perry and trustee of public funds Barry Mayer are unopposed for new terms.
READSBORO
In Readsboro, Clerk Amber Holland said Select Board member Raymond Eilers is seeking another term, as are school director Helyn Strom Henriksen, library trustee Mary Angus, Cemetery Commission member Albert Zander, and school district clerk and treasurer Alexandra Filiault.
Holland said no one has registered for the ballot for school district moderator or town moderator.
MANCHESTER
In Manchester, Town Clerk Anita Sheldon reported that no challengers had come forward to contest Select Board seats sought by Greg Cutler and Laurie Kunz. Cutler, the vice chairman of the board, is its second-longest tenured member; Kunz, who was appointed to fill the remaining term of former board member Wayne Bell when he retired, is running in her own right.
Other incumbents seeking reelection are Moderator W. Michael Nawrath, trustee of public funds Andrew Shaw, and Taconic & Green Regional School District Board members Jon Wilson and Jeff Wilson.
DORSET
As of press time Monday, only incumbents had turned in papers in Dorset. That included Select Board members Henry Chandler, Liz Ruffa and Jim Salsgiver, Moderator Kevin O’Toole, and Taconic & Green school board member David Chandler.