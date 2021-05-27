MONTPELIER — Two Bennington County organizations are among 20 Vermont groups receiving a combined $460,000 in state grants this year to support internship programs that would benefit local labor markets.
The 2021 Vermont Internship Program awardees include the Bennington County Regional Commission, based in Bennington, and Mack Molding, headquartered in Arlington, according to a release Thursday from the Department of Labor.
The department said it provides grants to organizations that support, or connect, Vermont employers with student interns from regional technical centers or post-secondary educational institutions.
“Internships play an important role in growing Vermont’s labor force,” Gov. Phil Scott said in a statement. “By allowing a student to get their foot in the door with Vermont employers, these connections can help keep them here in the state for their careers.”
The 2021 Vermont Internship Program has committed a total of $462,500 to the grant recipients. Some 32 program applicants had requested up to $25,000 in unmatched grant funding or up to $50,000 in matched grant funding.
According to the labor department, the Bennington County Regional Commission is partnering with the Southwestern Vermont Regional Technical School and the Bennington County Workforce and Education group for a new secondary internship program. The program, Connect VT, builds connections between employers and work-ready students, as well as provides internships that lead to careers in Bennington County.
Mack Molding, on the other hand, will be offering manufacturing experiences where students are assigned real-world projects and introduced to the rewards of a manufacturing career in southern Vermont.
“We know there is a shrinking labor force in Vermont, and this is just another tool in our toolkit to help match employers with interns who very well may become future employees,” Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington said. “Investing in work-based learning helps to build talent pipelines into promising careers at the grassroots level.”
It wasn’t immediately clear how much the Bennington County organizations will be receiving.
The other grant awardees this year include Cassella Waste Systems, Inc. (Rutland), the Southeastern Vermont Economic Development Strategies (Brattleboro) and the University of Vermont and State Agricultural College (Burlington).
The labor department said applications for grant funding were submitted by organizations across Vermont, including regional technical and career centers, colleges and universities, nonprofit organizations, industry associations and chambers of commerce.
To learn more about the Vermont Internship Program, as well as opportunities both for job seekers and employers, please visit the Vermont Department of Labor website at labor.vermont.gov.