BENNINGTON — Refugees from Afghanistan have relocated to Southern Vermont, but a local volunteer group has made it clear that resettlement isn’t enough: The community has to help these refugees make Bennington County their home.
Since the refugees arrived last summer, Bennington County Open Arms has been working hard to show how inviting and welcoming Bennington County can be.
In a Bennington County Regional Commission meeting Thursday, Grace Winslow, a coordinator for Bennington County Open Arms, said volunteers work tirelessly to help refugees feel at home.
“You can do all the forms, and you get them to dental appointments and stuff like that, but making them feel at home is what [the volunteers have] really done. And we really appreciate that,” Winslow remarked.
Winslow also named community organizations that have given to the nonprofit group. Second Congregational Church was the first financial supporter. The church also provided a place to host ESL classes, “which is a significant gift,” said Winslow. Many supporters also came from Dorset Church, and the Vermont Community Foundation is one of the group's largest contributors among several generous organizations, Winslow said.
Volunteers wear many different hats when assisting the refugees. The group helps them find housing, acquire furniture, make health care appointments, find employment, arrange reliable transportation and more.
Education is also a large part of resettlement and cultural adjustment. The first step in the refugees’ education process is to get a better grasp on the English language. Winslow said the group is hoping to get refugees into the workforce as quickly as possible, and learning English is a great step forward in that process.
So far, there are 94 refugees that have been placed in Southern Vermont. Soon, there will be a new wave of refugees related to the Afghans already here. This is because there are instances where a family will come to the U.S., but a child or another relative had to stay in Afghanistan. The same goes for refugees that come to the U.S. alone. They come here as individuals and wait for the rest of their families to join them here.
Bryan Dalton, another Bennington County Open Arms coordinator, said a large push of the Ethiopian Community Development Council, which is in partnership with the volunteer group, is to help grow the workforce through refugee resettlement.
As families are brought into Vermont, there is a method behind their placements that will help them adapt socially. Families with children in similar age brackets are put into the same area. Families with younger children got placed in Bennington. Keeping children in a similar age group together gives the refugees a commonality.
Anyone interested in helping Bennington County Open Arms and supporting refugees can assist in a few different ways, including private sponsorships.
“Any individual or group of people who has the will, the money and the time can help resettle refugees,” Dalton said.
There are also opportunities for core volunteers. About 40 people have been through this process. These volunteers go through a background check and a four-hour training session. In the training, they learn to responsibly and ethically interact with refugees. The overarching goal is to treat the refugees equitably.
Dalton added that it’s important to remember that these people have been uprooted from their homes. It's an emotionally difficult situation and volunteers need to treat it appropriately.
The need for more volunteers is clear, especially when it comes to housing. Dalton said that housing these refugees has completely relied on “individuals who hear the story and say, ‘Yes, I want my rental unit to be put to this purpose.’” There is a lot of uncertainty around timing and finances regarding the refugees, so anyone who has volunteered to house these families needs to be prepared for the uncertainty, volunteers said.
But what the volunteers and refugees need the most is social support.
“The more volunteers we have, the more we can possibly consider cosponsoring more families,” Dalton said.