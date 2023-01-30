BENNINGTON — A new sheriff and new probate judge are among the county officials who will be sworn in Feb. 1 at the Bennington Superior Courthouse.
The ceremony will be held, beginning at 10 a.m., in the civil division courtroom.
The officials will be sworn in by Judge John Valente and by the court’s assistant judges, Mary Frost and Brian Peat.
Among those being sworn in for the first time will be James Gulley Jr., who was elected Bennington County sheriff, and attorney Lon McClintock, who was elected Probate Court judge.
Gulley, who has served as an officer in the Bennington and Manchester police departments, will replace outgoing Sheriff Chad Schmidt. “I look forward to serving the people of Bennington County, and adhering to the strategic plan I proposed during my campaign,” Gulley said Monday. Schmidt was first appointed to the post in 2009 and later re-elected to three four-year terms. He did not seek re-election in 2022. McClintock was elected unopposed and will replace Probate Judge D. Justine Scanlon, who has served in the position for the past 12 years. She did not seek another four-year term.
Others to be sworn in are State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, who was elected to her first four-year term in 2006 and won without opposition last year; Bennington County Clerk Marya Bossong, who has served in the position since 2010; the assistant judges, and High Bailiff Frederick Gilbar, who was elected to his first two-year term in the post in 2014.