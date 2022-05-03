BENNINGTON — The races for countywide offices are coming into focus — with a three-way contest for sheriff, an opening for assistant judge, no challenger as yet for state’s attorney, and a pending announcement from the incumbent state senators.
James H. Colvin said Tuesday he won’t seek re-election as one of the two assistant judges at Bennington County Superior Court, providing an opportunity for a new candidate to file for the ballot.
Colvin, who also previously served as a Bennington representative in the Vermont House and as town manager during the 1980s, made the announcement in a letter to the Banner, saying he would serve to the end of his four-year term in January 2023.
“It has been an honor to serve the people of this county, and I want to thank those who have supported me over the years,” Colvin wrote. “Those wishing to run for this position should contact the Vermont Secretary of State’s website for eligibility requirements.”
Colvin could not be reached Tuesday for further comment.
Retired Superior Court Clerk Mary Frost, of Shaftsbury, is the other assistant judge in the Bennington court, having been appointed by Gov. Phil Scott in August to replace former Assistant Judge Wesley Mook, who retired in late 2020 after 26 years in the position.
She has announced her intention to run for a full term this fall.
Each Vermont county has two elected assistant judges, known as “side judges” because they sit beside a Superior Court judge in certain civil and family court cases. They aren’t required to be lawyers.
With training, assistant judges also handle traffic tickets or uncontested divorces, but do not deal with criminal or juvenile cases.
Assistant judges also prepare the county budget and administer it and oversee maintenance of the Bennington County Courthouse on South Street and the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department headquarters building.
RESIGNED AS MANAGER
According to information on the Secretary of State’s website, Colvin, a Democrat, was elected to four-year terms as assistant judge in 2010, 2014 and 2018. He also has served two terms in the Vermont House from Bennington, elected in 1998 and 2000, before deciding not to seek re-election.
He was involved in two controversies while in public office.
In June 1985 Colvin resigned as the Bennington town manager after questions were raised concerning two college courses he taught, questions that came to light during a scandal then enveloping the Southwest Vermont Supervisory Union. Superintendent George Sleeman and other school officials resigned, and some faced criminal charges, including the superintendent.
One part of the scandal involved alleged payment for “ghost” college courses that were not actually taught, including one that had a dead person listed as a student. Colvin reimbursed Castleton State College for $1,800 for two courses he had taught in 1980 as an adjunct instructor. But he denied any involvement in irregularities.
In 2021, a conflict of interest complaint with the state Judicial Conduct Board was filed by a former resident against Judge Colvin over contracts the Sheriff’s Department has to wash vehicles at a Bennington car wash that is registered to Colvin. The conduct board has not acknowledged whether it is investigating the complaint, filed by Corrigan Wright, because the board has a policy of not commenting on an ongoing case. However, Wright made the complaint public last year.
Colvin declined to comment for the article, also citing the confidential nature of the process.
RACE FOR SHERIFF
As in 2018, there will be at least a three-way race for Bennington County sheriff, but the lineup has changed because Sheriff Chad Schmidt isn’t seeking re-election. He said he plans to move to Tennessee after his current term ends in January.
Schmidt is backing current Sheriff’s Department Lt. Joel Howard to replace him. Howard, of Pownal, is facing Manchester Police officer and investigator James Gulley Jr. and Beau Alexander, of Shaftsbury, account manager for Securitas Security Services at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center.
Both men mounted unsuccessful challenges to Schmidt during the 2018 campaign, with Gulley finishing second and Alexander third.
Schmidt will complete his third four-year term at the end of 2022, having been appointed to fill a vacancy in 2009 and then winning election in 2010, 2014 and 2018.
STATE’S ATTORNEY
State’s Attorney Erica Marthage, of Manchester, confirmed recently that she will seek a new four-year term as the county’s chief prosecutor.
“Yes, I intend to run again,” she said in an email.
Marthage faced two challengers in 2018, but easily won re-election that November over attorney and former Assistant State’s Attorney Christina Rainville.
She defeated attorney Arnold Gottlieb, of Dorset, in the Democratic primary.
Marthage won her first term in 2006 over then-incumbent State’s Attorney William Wright.
STATE SENATORS
The district’s two state senators, Dick Sears and Brian Campion, both Bennington Democrats, have not yet confirmed whether they will again run as a team for re-election, but they are expected to make an announcement soon.
Sears is chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee and serves on the Appropriations Committee, and has served in the Legislature since winning election in 1992.
Campion was first elected to the Vermont Senate in 2014, after serving two terms from Bennington in the House. He is chair of the Senate Committee on Education and serves on the Committee on Ethics and the Committee on Natural Resources and Energy.
TIME TO FILE
Major party candidates seeking to appear on the Aug. 9 primary ballot must file nomination papers by May 26.
Independent and minor party candidates must file nomination forms by Aug. 4 to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot.
More information can be found on the Secretary of State’s website.