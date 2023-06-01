BENNINGTON — Heather Buck spent the last two months alone in her room at the South Gate Motel in Bennington. She was outside Thursday afternoon trying to fit all her possessions inside her car as she emptied the last of her bags, trying to hold it all together.
Asked where she was going, Buck replied, "I don't know. I’ll probably stay in my car for a while. Thing is, it was how this all ended that is unfair. Don’t get me wrong, I’m very grateful I was able to stay here but the way it ended was really crappy."
Buck is one of about 760 'households' who are losing eligibility for the state’s COVID-era general assistance motel program that helped the homeless find shelter— and now face eviction. Another 1,050 households are facing displacement this summer.
“We will make every effort to help support households with planning and exiting to safe housing situations. However, Vermont is facing unprecedented limitations in housing units, both in price and availability,” reads a memo from the state Department of Children and Families to participating motels.
“We recognize that many households exiting the program will be facing very difficult situations. Consequently, emotions could run high with fear, anxiety, and anger. We know a significant number of households require medical care and have conditions that may be exacerbated by becoming unhoused.”
In Bennington County, advocates say there are 191 households coming out of motels this summer in three to four waves. The first of those waves includes anyone who was housed due to the extended Adverse Weather Conditions Policy. That will affect approximately 690 households statewide who no longer were eligible for housing as of Thursday.
Next, on July 1, the DCF expects approximately 45 additional households to exit the program statewide — about 20 in Bennington County. These households will predominately be those in the pandemic-era extended eligibility categories not included in the general assistance weather conditions rules, namely those aged 60-64 years old and pregnant individuals not in their third trimester of pregnancy.
The third phase starts around the end of July and into the early fall, when DCF expects approximately 475 additional households statewide to have exhausted their 28-day maximum under the GA Emergency Housing rules and consequently no longer be eligible for the program statewide. The remaining households, approximately 600, are anticipated to begin exiting the program by late September. According to state statistics, over 100 households in Bennington County will be affected by this last wave.
“We’re already seeing an uptick in calls,” said Chole Viner Collins, Executive Director of the Bennington County Coalition for the Homeless. “We had three families with children show up just yesterday. The Agency of Human Services and the state’s line is that all these people will just self-resolve, and all will be fine. I’m sorry, but it’s going to be bad.”
Viner Collins thinks there’s going to be a severe public health crisis as a result.
“It’s kind of shocking to me that nobody believes or will listen to that,” Viner-Collins says. “The highest need individuals who need the most services are going to be released the August 1 deadline, and that’s almost 100 people in Bennington County. Everyone keeps saying, ‘Oh, this will self-resolve. I think it’s a way of avoiding the problem and hoping that they’ll die or move if we just ignore it."
So far, Bennington officials have resisted allowing individuals or families to camp. Viner-Collins feels that is a mistake that will affect both the town and the homeless individuals.
Several Manchester motels have also been part of the program, which provided housing for people affected by homelessness during the pandemic.
In Arlington, town administrator Nick Zaiac said the town has relatively few motel rooms, as most of the town’s accommodations are inns and bed and breakfasts. He said the town had not yet seen requests for services from people affected by the evictions.
But that doesn’t mean Arlington is not struggling with housing at its very lowest income levels, Zaiac said. There’s evidence that underhousing – in which people have inadequate housing to meet household needs – is a real issue in town.
“Why that may be the case – even as a person who cares deeply about housing – I am not sure I can explain,” he said.
“We’ve seen reports of trailers with many, many people in them, reports of large families in a single trailer. Those are stories that are true.”
The evidence is more than anecdotal: Water billing patterns in Arlington show some homes with far more water usage than indicated for the building, Zaiac said. “You’ll see high usage, and no spike that indicates a leaking toilet,” he explained.
The state of Vermont ranks second per capita for homelessness in the entire nation. At nearly 43 percent per 10,000 residents, the state ranks just behind California by the numbers. Yet, with those daunting numbers already on the books, 2,800 more Vermonters are forcefully coming out of the motel voucher program starting Thursday with no statewide plan or immediately available housing to soften the blow. Those numbers include people of all ages, disabilities, singles, addicted individuals, elderly, and dozens of families with children.
"I don't think what is happening is fair," said Buck as she packed her possessions into her car. "It would have been if we were given more time, more opportunity for maybe somebody to come and say, 'Hey, what about this option, that option?' Last week two women came from Economic Services. They took my number and said they would be in touch. I never heard from them. Right now, I’m going to make some kind of bed in the back (of the car). I wish things were different.”
Motel owner Kanta Patel had to be the bearer of the bad news for several of her guests. She told us the state notified her two weeks ago about which ones could stay and which ones had to go.
“But what I have to say is the state not take responsibility,” Patel says. “They told me who got to go and who not, when somebody's date is 30th and somebody is the 31st. I tell everybody because they send me the paperwork, who get it and who not. People say, ‘I don't have anywhere to go.’”
“I know it's very unfair," says Kenneth Farnum. "I think we’re gonna be sleeping in our car and hope that doesn’t gets towed somewhere. Me and my girlfriend been here two years. We didn't know. Our neighbor told us we're going to be getting another month at least. We planned to have more time. It’s so expensive to live, to eat. It’s really hard.”
Amanda Morey and her dog were told to vacate by 11 a.m. Thursday. She tried packing but somehow hoped there would be a last-minute extension. As of now she and her dog are on borrowed time at the motel.
“I have nowhere to go,” she said as she closed the door.