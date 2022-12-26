BENNINGTON — Several Bennington County projects, including a site for children to receive intensive mental health care, were earmarked in the 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill, passed by Congress with the support of Vermont Sens. Patrick Leahy and Bernie Sanders, and Rep. Peter Welch.
The community projects included in the bill address issues across the state of Vermont, including access to affordable housing, and healthy and affordable foods. The projects received a total of $212 million in funding, including support for 15 community projects submitted by Welch.
“This year’s government funding bill provides essential resources to address problems Vermonters face every day,” said Welch. “I am particularly glad to see $11.6 million included for the 15 projects submitted by my office. These community-led projects will provide essential services for Vermonters, create jobs, and help our state continue to thrive in the years to come. I am grateful for Senator Leahy’s leadership as we worked to bring this package over the finish line, and I look forward to seeing the impacts these projects and other essential programs funded in the 2023 omnibus will have across our state.”
The bill also includes funding for the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, advances vital reforms included in the Electoral Count Act to ensure the integrity of future presidential elections, and reaffirms the United States’ support for the Ukrainian people as they defend their homeland against Russian aggression.
Among the projects included in the funding bill is $250,000 to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center to support the creation of a non-institutional site for children in need of intensive outpatient mental health care. There are no intensive outpatient mental health programs in southern Vermont. In partnership with United Counseling Service, the region’s designated agency, children will receive counseling for several hours each day to learn reframing and resiliency skills in a bucolic setting that supports healing.
In addition, the Green Mountain National Forest in Arlington was included for $3.5 million to acquire, from a willing seller, the 2,738-acre Taconic Gateway/Big Spruce parcel in the Taconic Mountains and protect this beloved natural environment for generations to come.
And $2.2 million was included for Bennington’s Fair Food Initiative: Building an inclusive, fair food system for all. This funding will allow the Town of Bennington to support a food distribution hub that will serve Bennington’s expanding food system and be a catalyst for workforce development and job training, economic development and business growth, improved food access for better health, and a decreasing carbon footprint.