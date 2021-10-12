BENNINGTON — A new discussion will explore how Better Bennington Corp., the downtown promotion entity, could be funded differently.
Michael McDonough, the interim BBC executive director, and board President Susan Plaisance asked the Select Board on Monday to consider spreading the organization’s tax burden over the entire town. Currently, only some downtown commercial properties are taxed to support the BBC.
McDonough said downtown promotion entities in the state are funded through various formulas, but those receiving support from the entire community “have a tremendous advantage” in fostering a healthy downtown economy.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said the board wants to begin a discussion within the community and is aiming for a decision on a specific proposal at the Oct. 25 Select Board meeting.
BENEFITS ENTIRE TOWN
Jenkins said she believes it’s clear how the downtown benefits the entire town, while the cost under the current taxing format supporting BBC programs and events “really falls on a small group of businesses and individuals.”
They pay twice, she said, being taxed for town and school services, and again to support the BBC.
Plaisance added that the organization is doing a good job but operates “on a shoestring budget.”
Particularly in recent years, as the Putnam Block and other commercial projects have begun in the downtown, there has been “a new vitality” there, McDonough said, which “is feeding the entire community.”
Residents in all parts of Bennington depend on the downtown for shopping and access to services, McDonough said, and a thriving downtown acts an incentive for tourism and to those contemplating a move here.
The downtown is “playing a key role in a communitywide vitality,” he said.
Plaisance asked if it is time to ask whether a small group of businesses downtown “should shoulder the entire burden.”
TAX IMPACT
Asked about the potential impact on Bennington taxpayers if the BBC budget — currently $82,000 — were funded by the entire town, Town Manager Stuart Hurd estimated the rate hike at about .8 cents per $100 of property valuation, or about $8 more a year on a house valued at $100,000.
The BBC would become a general fund line item, like the Bennington Free Library, and the Select Board would review the request at budget time annually, he said.
Reducing the tax on downtown business owners, he said, could be an incentive to them to “do more things with their property.”
Board member Bruce Lee-Clark said “one of the pluses it seems is that this does free you up” to consider events benefiting businesses outside the specific downtown district.
Resident and former Select Board candidate Nancy White said she sees the proposal as another plan that was worked out by a few officials without enough citizen input — an allegation she has leveled frequently in recent years.
“We have lots to think about,” Jenkins said.