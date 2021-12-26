BENNINGTON – A task force of administration and health officials at Bennington College will meet in early January to consider how best to bring the student body back to campus for the start of the spring term in mid-February, in light of the growing COVID-19 uncertainty posed by the highly contagious omicron variant.
Students at the school are currently off on their holiday break. When school resumes in January, the vast majority will be away from campus completing their Field Work Term – roughly six weeks of work experience required as part of their academic experience, according to Alex Dery Snider, director of media relations and public affairs at the school.
She said about 100 students – 15 percent of the study body – will be working on-campus during that January session and will adhere to the college’s COVID-19 protocols. Snider said 99 percent of the students at Bennington College are vaccinated against the virus.
“For the time being, we are continuing on the plan we've put in place: weekly testing for everyone on campus, safety precautions like masking and distancing,” she said Monday in an email. “These, with vaccinations, have helped us protect health and safety and preserve the students' experience on campus.”
As of the latest publicly posted advisory, issued on Dec. 15, three students reportedly had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus. The school publishes a weekly update of positive case counts among students, staff and faculty; the next update is scheduled for Jan. 3. Vaccinated students must wear masks in indoor settings; unvaccinated students must wear masks both indoors and outdoors.
The task force is chaired by Ali Tartaglia, director of Student Health Promotion. It also includes senior leadership and representation from key areas including Health Services, the Provost’s office, Student Life, Buildings and Grounds, Communications, IT, and Admissions. The group meets regularly, usually weekly when students are on campus.
Snider said its unclear what the task force will decide when it meets in January. She said the plan for the fall term included testing upon arrival, and making sure students had access to vaccinations if they hadn’t already received their shots.
Colleges across the country have been rethinking their policies for the upcoming term. Some, such as the University of California, will require booster shots for students returning to campus in 2022. Harvard, Duke, Stanford and other colleges and universities have opted for online classes for the start of the new year. Still others, including Yale and Syracuse, are delaying the start of the upcoming semester to allow more time to assess the omicron situation.
Bennington College's Health Services has been offering boosters as students become eligible, Snider said, noting about 200 students have opted to receive a booster shot.
“We have a highly vaccinated campus, an ability to adapt, and notably a strong community commitment to safety precautions,” she said. “We've been able to support our students' education and sense of connection. We'll be thoughtful about student arrival for the spring term, but our hope is that things continue on the trajectory we have been on.”