BENNINGTON — A handful of Bennington College students got up bright and early Monday morning to witness Ezra Miller’s arraignment.
Ezra Miller, who uses the pronouns they/them, is a movie star famous for their roles in the “Fantastic Beasts” series, “The Perks of Being a Wallflower” and “The Flash.” They were charged with burglary into an occupied dwelling and petit larceny for an incident that occurred in May in Stamford.
All of the students thought Miller would be at the hearing in person, so the small group arrived at Bennington Superior Court before 8 a.m. to get front row seats to see the celebrity. Unfortunately, Miller did not appear in person, but appeared virtually. Still, the students did have their webcam on and were able to record the arraignment.
The group of about six students attended the arraignment based on the request of their Conflict, Mediation and Negotiations professor. The professor didn’t instruct them to attend Miller’s trial specifically, but the students thought that case would be the most interesting to watch.
“Like for us, we're looking at cases that we can use, you know, restorative justice practices or mediation practices,” said Adriene Byron, a student who attended the arraignment. “So I think this will be interesting to see, not that they're going to use those practices, but to see if it would be a good alternative to the case.”
Unfortunately for the group, the arrangement lasted only a few minutes and was relatively uneventful.