BENNINGTON — A 19-year-old advocate for criminal justice and policing reforms hopes to promote positive change by being elected to the post of Bennington County high bailiff.
William “Will” Greer, a student at Bennington College, is challenging incumbent High Bailiff Frederick C. Gilbar in the Aug. 9 Democratic Primary.
Greer said he was inspired in part by Dave Silberman, the Addison County bailiff, Windsor County Bailiff Robert Sand and others in the state.
In addition, Washington County High Bailiff Asa Skinder was elected to the post while a Middlebury College student.
Many people, Greer said, have come to see the often-overlooked bailiff position — which comes with no salary and has no regular duties — as a platform to highlight reform issues.
FEW DUTIES
The position, which carries a two-year term, has only two potential duties under Vermont law. Both could, however, be extremely important.
The bailiff is the official who would serve an arrest warrant on the county sheriff — with an order from the court — and would serve as sheriff temporarily if the sheriff was incarcerated or incapacitated.
Gilbar has served as bailiff since 2014. He also serves as a corporal with the Bennington County Sheriff’s Department and is a former Bennington Police Department officer.
Gilbar said Wednesday he didn’t want to comment about the election at this time.
FIRST YEAR
Greer, a native of McAllen, Texas, is finishing his first year at the college and intends to live in the Bennington area after school — having visited Vermont during summers for many years while growing up.
Although the office of bailiff projects “an archaic, obscure” image in the minds of many, “I really think it can be a place of advocacy for legislation and statute reform,” Greer said.
“I think now [the office] can be seen as more of a bridge for what the community wants and needs from the sheriff’s department and what the sheriff’s department needs and wants in order to operate or function better,” he said.
He said he hopes to use the office “to kind of build the community back better.”
Within the area, Greer said, “there are a lot of differing opinions about how the sheriff department’s been handled,” with some believing “it has been handled perfectly, and others say it’s been a complete wreck the past few years.”
Unfavorable news coverage of the sheriff’s department in recent years requires work to change some perceptions, he said, adding, “We need to find a way to re-evaluate and realign ourselves with how we want to continue going forward.”
Future discussion should begin to focus on “how can we make the department better and operate more efficiently.”
JUSTICE ISSUES
He said his decision to run for office stems from his “passion for criminal justice issues,” and that he “just happened to see this position, and I said, ‘What is that?’ I had never heard of it. And then to find out that it’s only in Vermont, and that it is a position that really doesn’t have a function anymore.”
For those reasons, he said, “I think we can re-imagine the way the office operates.”
While the stated role of bailiff doesn’t include advocating for reforms, “I still think it’s important that there’s a voice for that,” he said, “and I think this could be the perfect voice for those kinds of things. That way, we can generate a community conversation.”
NEW FOCUS
People around the state “really started to look at the position of bailiff in 2018 and 2020” as a way to promote justice reforms, in part because of traumatic events and civil rights issues nationally, he said.
“There has been kind of a re-awakening about what the position of high bailiff could do,” he said.
Among reforms Greer said he would like see involve the contracts for services provided by the sheriff’s departments, which are primarily negotiated by the elected sheriff.
He said he’d favor some role by the state in reviewing contracts for traffic control, transporting criminal defendants or inmates, patrolling in towns and other typical roles of deputies.
Greer also favors changing the funding structure for the county sheriff departments to include more money from the state and a reduction of the current significant role of contacts for services in department budgets.
Less reliance on obtaining contracts to increase revenue could allow departments to focus more easily on their role in policing, he said.
“Most states that have a system like this got rid of it more than a century ago,” Greer said, adding that he would like to see a debate on which type of funding system is more cost effective and transparent.
Greer said he believes he could work well with any of the three candidates for county sheriff this year: James Gulley Jr., Joel Howard and Beau Alexander.
Sheriff Chad Schmidt is not seeking reelection.
Among criticism of the department and Schmidt in recent years is that he has not been as visible at public events as in the past and spends too much time in Tennessee, where his family lives and he intends to move permamently next year.
Schmidt denied that he is shirking his duties and said he spends no more than his allowed vacation time in Tennessee, and during those times is in touch with the office via Zoom meetings.
He was appointed to fill a vacancy in the office in 2009 and has won re-election since then, most recently in 2020.