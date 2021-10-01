BENNINGTON — A handmade banner by a Bennington College student, bringing attention to troubling staff shortages, hangs unfurled on the side of the school's Commons building.
It was put there Saturday, just in time for the scheduled parents' visit to campus, to bring awareness to a situation that usually goes unnoticed.
The college has about a dozen and a half openings, according to jobs web pages, and has filled close to 40 others since summertime.
“Like other colleges and universities, we are experiencing difficulty hiring staff in some areas," Bennington College spokesman Joe DePlasco said in an emailed statement in response to Banner queries. "We have been working aggressively to hire, reaching out, and advertising in the greater Bennington area to fill these positions and recruiting from the Albany and Troy areas as well. We’ve also brought on a recruiting service to help with the outreach."
DePlasco said the college has been sensitive to the pressure this places on existing staff, and has been providing bonuses and making salary adjustments for those most affected.
An upperclassman told the Banner that he put up the banner on the Commons; he and a pair of other students asked to remain anonymous for fear of academic penalties.
“We put the sign up during one of the visitation weekends,” said the senior. “I wanted it to correspond to the parents and some of the trustees being on campus. I wanted to draw attention to the severe staff shortages at the college, not only groundskeepers and housekeepers and maintenance people, but the administration and security as well. They haven’t been treated very well."
The student said, "It’s been one after the other quitting, with the remaining having to take up all the slack when someone has enough and quits. They’re the ones who keep this place running."
Workers who staff the dining hall have been made to fill in to clean rooms and do other duties, on top of what they already do, the student said.
A little light on security?
"Not having security personnel patrolling is dangerous for everyone, and something that I think parents would want to know about,” he said.
Some of the students assembled outside the Commons building Friday afternoon said there was a 24-hour period this past Wednesday when, aside from the one security guard who was stationed in the guard booth, there was no one patrolling the campus anywhere else.
“There are normally two security guards patrolling the campus,” another student told the Banner.
“Security personnel at the college is down to about 20 to 30 percent staffed. It’s pretty scary,” said one international student who wished to remain anonymous.
The college spokesman said hiring is an ongoing and concerted effort.
"Human resources and every hiring manager are working tirelessly to fill positions," said DePlasco in the statement.
DePlasco noted that the college has hired 38 new employees since July 1. The positions include admissions, buildings and grounds, Center for the Advancement of Public Action, dining services, field work term/Career Development Office, Health Services, human resources, the Office of the Provost, student life and interim director of safety.
A preliminary check on the Bennington College website turned up 15-plus open positions, with some of those positions, like housekeeping and maintenance, having multiple openings. Indeed, the job search engine listed over 18 for the college.
“This is happening everywhere,” said Kaseem Moultrie, SEIU Union Local 200 Service Workers International representative. “The pandemic and all that came with it has made hiring and retainment challenging for everyone. We are working directly with Bennington College on strategies to offer incentives-bonuses and, in some cases, raises to help hire new workers and retain the ones already there. Some of those workers, administration and security personnel, we’ve reached out with offers to help organize them. Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do for non-union personnel who are not part of the bargaining unit.”
What's the atmosphere like?
The Banner contacted multiple Bennington College workers, both past and present, to comment on what is happening on campus.
“The morale is lower than ever,” said former painter and maintenance worker Glenn Sausville. “I worked there for 20 years before I quit a year ago. The whole place is, in my opinion, mismanaged. They just never knew how to handle things the right way. One of their favorite things to say was, 'If you’re not happy, then leave.' Well, guess what? A lot of us did just that."
The Banner asked the senior who created the sign what he wished to accomplish.
“To reach the leadership, parents, to put some pressure on them, let them know that we see how they are treated, how unfair that is, and to work together for a fair wage and work conditions. The thing is, we are here for four years, and then we go, and new students replace us. These workers are here. They’ll hopefully be here long after we leave," he said. "We want the next generation of students to be aware of what’s going on. It all comes down to how to treat people."
"I know all about the coronavirus and that it’s like this in a lot of places, with staff shortages, but you can’t treat people like an afterthought,” he said. Then he left, on his way to class.