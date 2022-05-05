BENNINGTON — After pushback from faculty members, Bennington College has paused plans to move 10 faculty members into off-campus housing to create more student residences.
The proposed move was prepared in light of an expected student enrollment and faculty increase in the fall, a college spokesman said on April 27.
“To support the continued growth and needs of our student body,” a college spokesperson said last week, “our plan is to expand both student and faculty housing by converting three campus buildings — which currently house a combined total of 10 faculty — to student housing spaces this fall.”
But Senior Director of Communications Alex Dery Snider said in an email on Tuesday that that proposal was now on hold.
“These initial steps were intended to serve as a precursor to a comprehensive master facilities plan, to be developed with input from students, faculty and staff, to address college space needs over the coming years,” she said. “However, because of faculty concerns, we have decided to pause the implementation of our fall 2022 plans in order to re-evaluate aspects of the proposed strategy with greater faculty, student and staff input.”
VTDigger had reported on Tuesday that, over the weekend, faculty members sent a letter to the college steering committee, protesting a lack of faculty involvement in discussions leading to the housing decisions.
“We are committed to designing a process in collaboration with the College Steering Committee and Shared Governance structures, to discuss issues of faculty housing moving forward, as well as the comprehensive master facilities plan,” Dery Snider said Tuesday.
Campus discussions on the subject began Wednesday.
“Leadership met with [the College Steering Committee] yesterday,” she said Thursday, “and had a very constructive meeting. We're all looking forward to working together as we move ahead.”
ENROLLMENT REBOUND
The housing issues surfaced after the college experienced a solid rebound from a student enrollment decline in 2020, as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic intensified. A record number of applications were received both last year and this spring, officials said last week, and they anticipated increases in enrollment and the number of faculty.
A spokesperson said April 27 that the college had “already secured replacement housing for affected faculty through leased arrangements in North Bennington and Bennington. In addition, we will add approximately 30 percent more faculty housing by the fall — increasing our current capacity of 33 resident faculty to more than 40.”
As of fall 2021, total student enrollment stood at 884, of which 692 were undergraduate full-time students, who primarily live on campus, according to enrollment data posted on the college website.
Data for recent school years shows a drop in fall 2020 as the pandemic took hold, with 799 total students and 595 undergraduates. The college also has students in master’s degree and other programs.